Liberty to name Jamey Chadwell as next coach

Liberty is expected to name Jamey Chadwell as its new head football coach, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday morning.

Per ESPN, Chadwell has agreed to a seven-year contract that averages more than $4 million per season.

He will replace Hugh Freeze, who accepted the position of head coach at Auburn.

Chadwell, 45, has compiled a 39-22 record during the past five seasons with Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers finished this season with a 9-3 record after dropping a 45-26 decision to Troy in the Sun Belt championship game.

Chadwell previously served as the head coach at Charleston Southern, Delta State and North Greenville.

