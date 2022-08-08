fbpx
Published August 8, 2022

Report: Jets OL Mekhi Becton leaves practice early

Mekhi Becton signs autographs and takes photos with fans after practice. Jet Fan Fest took place at the 2022 New York Jets Training Camp in Florham Park, NJ on July 30, 2022.Jet Fan Fest Took Place At The 2022 New York Jets Training Camp In Florham Park Nj On July 30 2022
Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton limped off the practice field Monday with an apparent knee injury, ESPN reported.

The 2020 first-round draft pick had his right knee surgically repaired after suffering a dislocated kneecap and MCL sprain in the 2021 season opener. He missed the rest of the season.

Becton, 23, was activated from the physically unable to perform list when the Jets opened training camp last month in Florham Park, N.J.

The Jets selected Becton No. 11 overall in 2020 and he went on to start 13 of 14 games at left tackle in his rookie season. He is moving to right tackle this season, with George Fant on the left side.

–Field Level Media

