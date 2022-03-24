Report: Jays trade OF Randal Grichuk to Rockies

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays traded Randal Grichuk to the Colorado Rockies for fellow outfielder Raimel Tapia, MLB Network reported Thursday.

Grichuk, 30, batted .241 with 22 home runs and a career-high 81 RBIs in 149 games with Toronto in 2021.

He is a career .245/.293/.473 hitter with 156 homers and 439 RBIs in 883 games with the St. Louis Cardinals (2014-17) and Blue Jays.

Tapia, 28, batted .273 with six homers and set career highs in doubles (26), RBIs (50) and stolen bases (20) in 133 games with Colorado in 2021.

He is a lifetime .280/.325/.395 hitter with 19 homers, 136 RBIs and 45 steals in 439 games with the Rockies since 2016.

