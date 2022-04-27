Jags tackle Cam Robinson agrees to 3-year, $54M deal

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars and left tackle Cam Robinson have agreed to a three-year, $54 million extension, NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Robinson, who was franchise tagged for the second straight year, will earn $18 million per year. He would have earned $16.66 million in 2022 under the tag had the two sides not reached a deal by July 15.

Robinson, 26, has appeared in 61 games (all starts) for the Jaguars since they selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars have the No. 1 pick in the draft Thursday night. Having Robinson locked up likely means they won’t select one of the top left tackles available — Evan Neal of Alabama or North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu — with the top pick.

Instead, they could address their need for an edge rusher with Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan or Travon Walker from Georgia.

