Report: ‘Inappropriate activity’ led Bears DC to resign

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Alan Williams left his job as Chicago Bears defensive coordinator in part because of “inappropriate activity,” ESPN reported Sunday.

Williams abruptly resigned Wednesday.

ESPN said there was no suspicion that he had committed a crime. Instead, the team’s human resources staff was involved in the issue.

Williams, 53, missed last week’s game at Tampa Bay for what the team said was personal reasons. On Wednesday, he issued a statement that said he was resigning to take “a step back to take care of my health and family.”

ESPN said a digital forensic search was done on the team’s behalf in conjunction with Williams’ resignation.

Head coach Matt Eberflus will call the plays on defense for the Bears (0-2), who play the Chiefs (1-1) in Kansas City on Sunday.

–Field Level Media