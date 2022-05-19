Report: Immortals will sign jungler Kenvi

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Immortals, coming off a last-place finish in the League of Legends Championship Series Spring Split, plan to sign jungler Shane “Kenvi” Espinoza, blix.gg reported on Thursday.

Kenvi, a 19-year-old from the Philippines, spent the past two years with 100 Thieves’ academy team.

According to blix.gg, Immortals also considered adding Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen, a backup jungler for Cloud9, before deciding on Kenvi.

In the North American Academy Spring Split, Kenvi led the 100 Thieves academy squad in kills.

Kenvi will fill the vacancy created when Immortals parted ways with Romanian jungler Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir on May 2.

The team went 5-13 in the LCS Spring Split. Last year, Immortals came in seventh place in both the Spring and Summer Splits, then tied for fifth in the season-ending LCS Championship.

