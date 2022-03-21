Report: Hurricanes acquire Max Domi from Blue Jackets

Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports

The Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes acquired forward Max Domi from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for prospect Aidan Hreschuk just before Monday afternoon’s NHL trade deadline, Canadian outlet Sportsnet reported.

Domi, the 12th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, will head to his fourth team in seven years.

Domi, 27, recorded nine goals and 23 assists in 53 games for Columbus this season. The Blue Jackets landed him in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens just before the start of the 2020-21 season.

In seven seasons with the Arizona Coyotes (2015-18), Montreal (2018-20) and Columbus, Domi has amassed 99 goals and 208 assists across 482 career games.

Carolina added Domi as it tries to land the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. The Hurricanes, with 88 points, entered Monday with a narrow three-point lead over the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins in their division while just two points behind the Florida Panthers for the best record in the East.

Hreschuk is a left-handed defenseman currently playing at Boston College. Carolina selected him in the third round (94th overall) in the 2021 draft.

–Field Level Media