Report: Heat G Gabe Vincent (ankle) to play in Game 6

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is expected to return for Game 6 on Saturday night against the visiting Boston Celtics, Yahoo Sports reported.

Vincent sat out Miami’s 110-97 loss in Game 5 in Boston on Thursday night with a sprained left ankle and is officially listed as questionable.

The Heat lead 3-2 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals.

Kyle Lowry replaced Vincent in the starting lineup in Game 5 and finished with five points and four turnovers in 30 minutes.

Vincent briefly left Tuesday’s 116-99 loss in Game 4 after suffering the injury, but he returned and finished with 17 points and four assists in 28 minutes.

Vincent, 26, was one of Miami’s heroes in Sunday’s 128-102 victory in Game 3, scoring a game-high 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting with six 3-pointers.

He averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 68 games (34 starts) during the regular season, his fourth in Miami. Through 15 playoff starts, he is averaging 13.1 points and 4.1 assists.

