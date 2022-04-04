Report: Hall of Famer Mike Bossy enters palliative care

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hall of Fame member and New York Islanders great Mike Bossy has entered palliative care in his battle with lung cancer, The Hockey News reported Monday.

Bossy, 65, an eight-time All-Star, announced last October that he had been diagnosed with the disease. The illness forced him to step away from his analyst job at TVA Sports.

A four-time Stanley Cup winner with the Islanders (1980-83), Bossy recorded 1,126 points (573 goals, 553 assists) in 752 career games. He spent his entire 10-season NHL career with the team.

Bossy won the 1978 Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL rookie of the year, and the 1982 Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the playoffs. He also was a three-time Lady Byng Memorial Trophy recipient (1982-83, 1983-84, 1985-86).

A chronic back injury forced Bossy to retire following the 1986-87 season. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1991.

–Field Level Media