Report: Grizzlies, Ja Morant agree on massive extension

The Memphis Grizzlies and star point guard Ja Morant reportedly agreed Thursday to an extension that could be worth $231 million.

Morant, the 2020 Rookie of the Year and a second-team All-NBA player last season, agreed on a five-year, $193 million deal, ESPN reported Thursday. Supermax escalators could increase the value to $231 million.

On his Twitter account Thursday night, Morant posted, “Memphis is my home”

Morant, 22, put up 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game last season as the Grizzlies matched the franchise record with 56 wins. However, Morant missed 25 games during the season and was sidelined by a bone bruise in his right knee for the last three games of a second-round playoff loss to the eventual NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

In 187 games during his three-year career, Morant has averaged 21.2 points, 7.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

