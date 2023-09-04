Report: Giants free up $6.3M on Daniel Jones restructure

Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants restructured the contract of quarterback Daniel Jones, freeing up $6.315 million in cap space, ESPN reported Monday.

The Giants converted $8.42 million of his base salary into a signing bonus, per the report. Jones will now play under a base salary of $1.08 million this season.

He signed a four-year, $160 million contract in March.

Jones, 26, had a breakout season in 2022, playing a career-high 16 games. He didn’t miss any games because of injury for the first time in his four seasons. He sat out Week 18 to rest for the postseason.

Jones completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns against five interceptions in 2022. He also rushed for 708 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s thrown for 11,603 yards and 60 TDs against 34 picks for his career. He’s 21-31-1 as the Giants’ starter since being selected No. 6 overall in the 2019 draft.

The Giants open the season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

–Field Level Media