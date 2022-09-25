Georgia Tech could fire coach Geoff Collins on Monday

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

A coaching change in the Georgia Tech football program could come as soon as Monday, ESPN reported.

The Georgia Tech Athletic Association has scheduled a special meeting, and the topic of conversation is expected to be the futures of football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury, per ESPN.

ESPN, citing a Georgia Tech source, said changes in the football program are expected Monday.

The Yellow Jackets are 1-3 (0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) and defeated Western Carolina 35-17 on Sept. 10, but have lost 42-0 to Ole Miss, 41-10 to Clemson and, most recently, 27-10 to UCF on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets are 10-28 in three-plus seasons under Collins, who was 15-10 in two seasons at Temple before moving on Georgia Tech in 2019.

Stansbury, who hired Collins, has been the athletic director since Sept. 22, 2016.

ESPN reported that Collins, 51, has three years remaining on his contract and is due to make about $3.3 million this season.

–Field Level Media