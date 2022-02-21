Report: Fnatic bench smooya

Sep 29, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General view during the Overwatch League Grand Finals e-sports event at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Fnatic Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team has shuffled AWPer Owen “smooya” Butterfield to the bench following the club’s elimination from IEM Katowice, Dexerto reported on Monday.

The reported move comes on the heels of Fnatic settling for a 9th-12th place finish at IEM Katowice.

smooya made a strong impact with Fnatic shortly after joining the team in October, helping it win DreamHack Open in November before his fortunes slowly changed.

The 22-year-old native of the United Kingdom appeared to hint at some negative news in a recent tweet.

“Airports are brutal to receive bad news in, flight leaving now! Stream shortly after I land, see you then,” he wrote on Monday.

–Field Level Media