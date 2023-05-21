Report: Flames to tab Craig Conroy as general manager

Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames will name Craig Conroy as their new general manager this week, TSN reported on Sunday.

Per TSN, the official announcement likely will be on Tuesday.

Conroy, 51, currently is the team’s assistant general manager. He also spent parts of nine seasons with the club during his playing career.

Conroy will replace Brad Treliving, who mutually parted ways with the Flames last month.

The Flames finished 38-27-17 in 2022-23, two points out of the wild card in the Western Conference.

Conroy totaled 542 points (182 goals, 360 assists) and 603 penalty minutes in 1,009 career NHL games with the St. Louis Blues, Flames and Los Angeles Kings.

–Field Level Media