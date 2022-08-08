Atlanta Falcons signing veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt

Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Atlanta Falcons are signing veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt, Pro Football Network reported Monday.

Pruitt, 30, played the last four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. A dislocated and broken ankle ended his 2021 season after 16 games.

Pruitt has 46 career catches for 488 yards and seven touchdowns in 79 games (27 starts) for the Minnesota Vikings (2016-16), Chicago Bears (2016), Houston Texans (2017) and Titans. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft by the Vikings.

Pruitt joins a tight end group in Atlanta that includes Kyle Pitts, Anthony Firkser and Parker Hesse.

Undrafted rookie Bryce Rodgers was waived with an injury designation to make room for Pruitt on the 90-man roster.

