Dec 22, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) talks with guard Trevor Keels (1) and associate head coach Jon Scheyer (right) during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-65. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Duke postponed its next two men’s basketball games due to COVID-19 issues, The Athletic reported Monday.

Both Atlantic Coast Conference games — Wednesday at Clemson and Saturday at Notre Dame — will be rescheduled.

The Blue Devils improved to 11-1 with a victory over Virginia Tech in their ACC opener last Wednesday

Duke was ranked No. 2 in the nation last week. The new Associated Press Top 25 poll comes out Monday.

–Field Level Media