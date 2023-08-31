Report: Dolphins make Alec Ingold highest-paid FB

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Alec Ingold and the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a three-year contract extension that will make him the highest-paid fullback in the league, NFL Network reported Thursday.

The extension reportedly is worth up to $17.2 million, per the report. With an annual average value of $5.7 million, the contract exceeds the $5.4 million average earnings for San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Ingold, 27, landed in Miami as a free agent in 2022. He started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2019 with the then-Oakland Raiders.

With the Dolphins last season, he appeared in 17 games (14 starts) and caught 15 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Relied on as an old-school blocking back, Ingold also carried the ball six times for 8 yards and a score.

In 58 career games (25 starts), Ingold has gained 374 yards from scrimmage and scored five times.

–Field Level Media