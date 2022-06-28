Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman fires agents

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles star Freddie Freeman, unhappy with how negotiations played out with his former team, has fired the agency that landed him a $162 million contract with the Dodgers, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Freeman is currently listed as self-represented after parting ways with lead negotiator Casey Close and the Excel Agency, per the report.

The players’ union sent an email to agents on Monday ordering them not to solicit Freeman’s business, ESPN and MLB Network reported.

The five-time All-Star first baseman agreed to a six-year, $162 million free agent contract with the Dodgers in March, two days after Atlanta introduced his replacement, Matt Olson.

Freeman maintained the Braves moved first with the trade for Olson. The Braves made the move thinking that Freeman’s departure was a foregone conclusion.

The Braves made Freeman a five-year $135 million offer before the lockout that remained on the table in the days after the lockout ended, ESPN reported.

Close went to Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos in March with two proposals that were significantly higher and gave the Braves an hour to respond, per the report. That deadline passed, with Close and Anthopoulos agreeing that no offers were on the table.

The Braves then traded for Olson.

Freeman and Anthopoulos eventually talked and made peace. Freeman received his World Series ring over an emotional series in Atlanta last weekend.

Freeman’s deal with the Dodgers contains $57 million in deferred salary.

–Field Level Media