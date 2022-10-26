Dodgers’ first base coach Clayton McCullough a finalist for Royals job

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough is a finalist to be the Kansas City Royals’ manager, MLB Network reported Wednesday.

McCullough interviewed for the vacancy and is one of multiple candidates to replace the fired Mike Matheny, including Philadelphia Phillies third base coach Dusty Wathan and Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro.

The Royals also looked at three in-house candidates, interviewing bench coach Pedro Grifol, third base coach Vance Wilson and Triple-A Omaha skipper Scott Thorman.

McCullough, 42, has been the first base coach in Los Angeles for the past two seasons under manager Dave Roberts.

After a brief playing career as a catcher in Cleveland’s minor league system, McCullough worked in the Toronto Blue Jays’ farm system from 2007-14 before joining the Dodgers as a minor league field coordinator.

The Royals fired Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred on Oct. 5 following the team’s final game of the season.

Matheny took over as manager ahead of the shortened 2020 season after Ned Yost retired. In his three seasons at the helm, the Royals never finished above fourth place in the five-team American League Central. This year, they finished last at 65-97 (.401) following a 9-2 loss to the Guardians on Wednesday.

Kansas City went 165-219 (.430) under Matheny.

–Field Level Media