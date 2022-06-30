Devin Booker on verge of signing $214M deal with Suns

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is finalizing a four-year, $214 million max deal with the Phoenix Suns, The Athletic reported Thursday.

Booker will reportedly sign the extension sometime next week.

The contract will begin after Booker’s current deal runs out. He is owed $70 million over the next two seasons.

The extension would put Booker under contract with the Suns through the 2027-28 season.

Booker was a first-team All-NBA choice last season for the first time. He posted a career-best 26.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, along with 4.8 assists, to lead Phoenix to the best regular-season record (64-18).

The 25-year-old Booker is a three-time All-Star with a 23.5 scoring average in 477 games (452 starts) over seven seasons. He also has career averages of 4.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Booker has made 978 3-pointers in his career, including a career-best 183 last season.

Booker averaged 26.1 points in 32 playoff games in his career. He led the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals before they fell in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks.

–Field Level Media