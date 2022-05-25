Colts cornerback Kenny Moore sits seeking new contract

Credit: Robert Scheer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore is unhappy with his contract and not participating in OTA practices, the Indianapolis Star reported Wednesday.

The practices are voluntary, meaning Moore cannot be fined for staying away.

Moore, 26, has two years remaining on a four-year, $33.3 million contract he signed prior to the 2019 season.

His average salary of $8.325 million ranks 27th among NFL cornerbacks, according to overthecap.com.

Moore earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season with a career-high 102 tackles, four interceptions and 13 passes defensed in 17 games (16 starts).

Undrafted in 2017, Moore has registered 14 interceptions, four forced fumbles and seven sacks in 75 games (61 starts) with the Colts.

–Field Level Media