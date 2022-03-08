Report: Chiefs re-sign WR Josh Gordon for 2022 season

Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) leaves the field after the win over the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed former Pro Bowl wide receiver Josh Gordon.

Gordon, who turns 31 next month, announced the move in a tweet Tuesday that read, “KC right where I wanna be! Ain’t gon lie. I’m hype for 2022 #ChiefsKingdom” — with NFL Media later reporting and clarifying his return to the Chiefs for the 2022 season.

Gordon joined the Chiefs in September shortly after the NFL reinstated him from an indefinite suspension he had received in December 2019. Gordon had been banned for violating the league’s rules on substance abuse and performance-enhancers.

Gordon has been suspended six times in his career.

Originally a second-round pick in the 2012 supplemental draft by the Cleveland Browns, Gordon broke through in his second season when he posted career highs with 87 receptions, an NFL-high 1,646 yards and nine touchdown catches. It marked his lone Pro Bowl selection.

Gordon missed two entire seasons to suspension in 2015 and 2016, returned in 2017 and played in Cleveland until 2018. He then suited up for parts of 2018-19 with the New England Patriots before moving on to Seattle for five games in 2019.

He then missed the 2020 season due to multiple suspensions. After joining Kansas City last season, Gordon had five receptions for 32 yards and a score in 12 games (seven starts).

Gordon has 252 career receptions for 4,284 yards and 21 touchdowns in 75 games (63 starts).

–Field Level Media