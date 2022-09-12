Los Angeles Chargers’ Keenan Allen (hamstring) to have MRI

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers wideout Keenan Allen will have an MRI on his hamstring Monday, NFL Network reported.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection left Sunday’s season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second quarter and did not return. He finished with four catches for 66 yards in the 24-19 win.

Wide receiver DeAndre Carter had three receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Josh Palmer and Jalen Guyton could also see their roles increase this week.

Allen’s Week 2 status is in doubt as the Chargers (1-0) face a quick turnaround with a Thursday night game at the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0).

Allen, 30, has 734 receptions for 8,601 yards and 48 touchdowns in 117 games (112 starts) since the Chargers drafted him in the third round in 2013.

–Field Level Media