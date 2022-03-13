Report: Bucks fear DeAndre’ Bembry (knee) out for season

Mar 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gestures as guard DeAndre’ Bembry (95) lies on the floor during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks fear swingman DeAndre’ Bembry will miss the rest of the season with a right knee injury, ESPN reported Sunday.

Bembry was scheduled to have an MRI on Sunday after getting hurt in the third quarter of Saturday night’s 122-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. He had to be helped off the court.

Bembry, 27, was playing in his eighth game with the Bucks since signing as a free agent on Feb. 16. He was waived by the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 10 after 48 games (20 starts) this season.

He is averaging 5.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 56 games (20 starts) this season.

Bembry owns career averages of 5.9 points, 3.2 boards and 1.8 assists in 296 games (55 starts) with the Atlanta Hawks (2016-20), Toronto Raptors (2020-21), Nets and Bucks. Atlanta drafted him in the first round in 2016.

–Field Level Media