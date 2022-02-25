Report: Buccaneers to play 2022 home game in Munich

Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet and ball during the first quarter between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the home team this fall when the NFL plays its first-ever regular-season game in Germany, Sports Business Journal reported Friday.

An official announcement is due Monday, at which time the Bucs’ opponent will be announced, per the report.

The NFL announced earlier this month that Munich will host one of five international games this upcoming season. One will be played in Mexico and three in London.

The Buccaneers have home games set in 2022 with their division opponents — the Falcons, Panthers and Saints – as well as with the Ravens, Packers, Chiefs and Seahawks. The Bengals and Rams, who met in Super Bowl LVI, also are on Tampa Bay’s home schedule.

In December, the NFL granted four teams access to Germany for marketing, commercialization and fan engagement as part of the NFL International Home Marketing Areas initiative. The teams were the Buccaneers, Chiefs, Patriots and Panthers.

–Field Level Media