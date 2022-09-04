Cleveland Browns signing veteran offensive lineman Joe Haeg

Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar, Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Cleveland Browns are signing veteran offensive lineman Joe Haeg, NFL Network reported Sunday.

Haeg, 29, can provide depth with right tackle Jack Conklin still rehabbing from last fall’s knee surgery.

Haeg started two of his 12 games last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who released him Tuesday.

He has played in 79 games (40 starts) with the Indianapolis Colts (2016-19), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020) and Steelers. The Colts drafted him in the fifth round in 2016 and he won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers.

