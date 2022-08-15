Denver Broncos signing linebacker Joe Schobert

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are signing veteran linebacker Joe Schobert, NFL Network reported Monday.

He posted 112 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble in 16 games (15 starts) with Pittsburgh in 2021.

Schobert, 28, has 661 tackles, 11 sacks, 10 interceptions and 10 forced fumbles in 93 games (80 starts) with the Cleveland Browns (2016-19), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020) and Steelers.

The 2017 Pro Bowl selection fills a void in Denver with linebacker Jonas Griffith out four to six weeks after dislocating his left elbow in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Schobert entered the league with the Browns as a fourth-round draft pick from Wisconsin in 2016.

–Field Level Media