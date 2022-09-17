Boston College right tackle Kevin Cline (knee) out for season

Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Boston College starting right tackle Kevin Cline sustained a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season, ESPN reported Saturday.

Cline was injured during the Eagles’ 27-10 loss at Virginia Tech last Saturday.

The health of the Eagles’ offensive line has taken several significant hits this season. Starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo is considered week-to-week with a knee injury, while guard Christian Mahogany is expected to miss the season with a torn right ACL sustained in the summer.

Boston College (0-2) will bid for its first win of the season on Saturday when it hosts Maine in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

–Field Level Media