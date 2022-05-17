Report: Bills sign first-round pick CB Kaiir Elam

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills signed their first-round pick Kaiir Elam to his four-year contract worth a fully guaranteed $13.69 million, Pro Football Network reported Tuesday.

The slotted terms for being the No. 23 pick in the 2022 draft include a $7.136 million signing bonus and a fifth-year team option.

The cornerback finished his career at Florida with five interceptions in 30 games. Elam took part in the Bills’ rookie minicamp last weekend.

“We think in our system, it’ll be good and he’ll be able to play well in a mutually beneficial approach to press, off, changing some things up. And he’s got a great support system behind him,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said.

–Field Level Media