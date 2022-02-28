Report: Average ticket for Coach K’s final home game tops $7K

Feb 23, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski walks onto the court for the final time at John Paul Jones Arena prior to the game against the Virginia Cavaliers. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game this Saturday against archrival North Carolina will reportedly fetch an average of $5,400 to $7,500 per ticket on the secondary ticket market.

Further, none of the sites — StubHub, TickPick or SeatGeek — have nosebleed seats for less than $3,000, Yahoo Sports reported.

It will be the most expensive ticket in college basketball history, per the report.

Further, it rivals other big-ticket sporting events: The average ticket price on SeatGeek for Super Bowl LVI was $7,516; the average ticket for Tom Brady’s return to New England last October was $1,000.

“We’re certainly seeing historic numbers for Coach K’s finale, not just for college basketball but for any event,” SeatGeek executive Chris Leyden told Yahoo Sports. “It’s like nothing we’ve ever seen before for a college basketball game. People are paying Super Bowl level prices because they know it will be a special atmosphere.”

Cameron Indoor Stadium’s capacity is 9,314, further jacking up the market.

Krzyzewski, 75, is retiring after the season, and he has No. 4 Duke poised for a major run toward what would be his sixth — and final — national championship.

Krzyzewski enters the week with an 1,195-365 record in 46 years as a head coach, including an 1,122-306 mark in 41 seasons at Duke.

–Field Level Media