Astros’ Yordan Alvarez lands 6-year, $115M extension

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez agreed to a six-year, $115 million contract extension, ESPN reported on Friday.

Per ESPN, the contract will begin at the start of next season and span through the 2028 campaign. He renewed his deal this past offseason, raising his salary from $609,000 to $764,000.

Alvarez, 24, was named the unanimous American League Rookie of the Year in 2019 before sitting out all but two games in 2020 after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on both of his knees.

Alvarez, who is both an outfielder and designated hitter, is batting .272 with 14 homers and 31 RBIs in 45 games this season. He is hitting .287 with 75 homers and 217 RBIs in 278 career games with the Astros.

Alvarez has enjoyed individual postseason success. He was named the AL Championship Series MVP after going 12-for-23 at the plate against the Boston Red Sox.

