5-star prospect Matas Buzelis commits to G League Ignite

Credit: Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

Five-star recruit Matas Buzelis committed to the G League Ignite for the 2023-24 season, ESPN reported Friday.

The 6-foot-10 forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas is the No. 11 player in ESPN’s Top 100 for the Class of 2023.

He considered Kentucky, North Carolina, Florida State, Wake Forest and others before opting to bypass college basketball to enter the NBA’s professional pathway program next spring.

Two players from the Northern California-based Ignite were first-round picks in Thursday night’s NBA Draft: No. 8 pick Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans) and No. 24 MarJon Beauchamp (Milwaukee Bucks).

–Field Level Media