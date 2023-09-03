Reign secure No. 1 playoff seed at OWL West Summer qualifiers

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Reign defeated the San Francisco Shock 3-2 on Sunday in Summer Stage qualifying in the Overwatch League’s West Region to clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

Atlanta took a quick 2-0 lead by winning 2-0 on Busan and 4-3 on Numbani. San Francisco rallied to tie it up by winning 3-0 on Suravasa and 1-0 on Esperanca. The Reign wrapped up the victory with a 3-0 win on Route 66.

In other action Sunday, the Toronto Defiant defeated the Washington Justice 3-1, and the Houston Outlaws took down the London Spitfire 3-2.

The Defiant and Justice traded wins early, with Toronto winning 2-0 on Antarctic Peninsula before Washington prevailed 3-2 on Eichenwalde. The Defiant then took the next two maps, winning 3-2 on Suravasa and 1-0 on Colosseo.

Houston and London traded wins all the way through before the Outlaws took the decisive fifth map. The Outlaws won 2-1 on Antarctic Peninsula before the Spitfire leveled the match with a 4-3 triumph on Midtown. Houston bounced back on New Junk City (3-2), but London claimed New Queen Street (1-0). The Outlaws closed things out with a 3-2 victory on Dorado.

Play-in action in the West starts on Saturday with three matches:

–New York Excelsior vs. Washington Justice (upper-bracket first round)

–San Francisco Shock vs. London Spitfire (upper-bracket quarterfinals)

–Toronto Defiant vs. Excelsior/Justice winner (upper-bracket quarterfinal)

Final West standings (W-L record, map differential — includes performance in both spring and summer qualifiers):

1. Atlanta Reign, 14-2, plus-33

2. Florida Mayhem, 14-2, plus-29

3. Houston Outlaws, 13-3, plus-21

4. Boston Uprising, 11-5, plus-18

5. Vancouver Titans, 8-8, plus-7

6. Toronto Defiant, 8-8, zero

7. San Francisco Shock, 8-8, minus-3

8. London Spitfire, 7-9, minus-4

9. New York Excelsior, 7-9, minus-5

10. Washington Justice, 6-10, minus-9

11. Los Angeles Gladiators, 6-10, minus-12

12. Los Angeles Valiant, 2-14, minus-32

13. Vegas Eternal, 0-16, minus-43

–Field Level Media