Reign secure No. 1 playoff seed at OWL West Summer qualifiers

The Atlanta Reign defeated the San Francisco Shock 3-2 on Sunday in Summer Stage qualifying in the Overwatch League’s West Region to clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
Atlanta took a quick 2-0 lead by winning 2-0 on Busan and 4-3 on Numbani. San Francisco rallied to tie it up by winning 3-0 on Suravasa and 1-0 on Esperanca. The Reign wrapped up the victory with a 3-0 win on Route 66.
In other action Sunday, the Toronto Defiant defeated the Washington Justice 3-1, and the Houston Outlaws took down the London Spitfire 3-2.
The Defiant and Justice traded wins early, with Toronto winning 2-0 on Antarctic Peninsula before Washington prevailed 3-2 on Eichenwalde. The Defiant then took the next two maps, winning 3-2 on Suravasa and 1-0 on Colosseo.
Houston and London traded wins all the way through before the Outlaws took the decisive fifth map. The Outlaws won 2-1 on Antarctic Peninsula before the Spitfire leveled the match with a 4-3 triumph on Midtown. Houston bounced back on New Junk City (3-2), but London claimed New Queen Street (1-0). The Outlaws closed things out with a 3-2 victory on Dorado.
Play-in action in the West starts on Saturday with three matches:
–New York Excelsior vs. Washington Justice (upper-bracket first round)
–San Francisco Shock vs. London Spitfire (upper-bracket quarterfinals)
–Toronto Defiant vs. Excelsior/Justice winner (upper-bracket quarterfinal)
Final West standings (W-L record, map differential — includes performance in both spring and summer qualifiers):
1. Atlanta Reign, 14-2, plus-33
2. Florida Mayhem, 14-2, plus-29
3. Houston Outlaws, 13-3, plus-21
4. Boston Uprising, 11-5, plus-18
5. Vancouver Titans, 8-8, plus-7
6. Toronto Defiant, 8-8, zero
7. San Francisco Shock, 8-8, minus-3
8. London Spitfire, 7-9, minus-4
9. New York Excelsior, 7-9, minus-5
10. Washington Justice, 6-10, minus-9
11. Los Angeles Gladiators, 6-10, minus-12
12. Los Angeles Valiant, 2-14, minus-32
13. Vegas Eternal, 0-16, minus-43
