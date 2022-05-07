Reign, Gladiators remain undefeated in Overwatch play

Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Atlanta Reign blasted the New York Excelsior 3-0 while the Los Angeles Gladiators dumped the Boston Uprising 3-1, as both teams remained undefeated Saturday during the Overwatch League Kickoff Clash qualifiers.

Atlanta and Los Angeles kept pace with the San Francisco Shock, who won Friday, as all three teams sit at 2-0 through two games.

In Saturday’s other game, the Washington Justice (1-0) defeated the Toronto Defiant (0-1).

Atlanta continued its hot start, earning a quick sweep, two days after winning 3-1 in its opener. Against New York Saturday, the Reign won 2-0 on Oasis, 3-2 on King’s Row and 3-2 on Route 66.

The Gladiators prevailed against Boston 2-0 on Map 1 (Ilios) before dropping the second battle 2-1 on Eichenwalde. Los Angeles then won 3-2 on Gibraltar and 1-0 on Colossed to close out the victory.

Washington dropped its first game of the day before rallying with three straight wins to win 3-1. Toronto won 2-0 on Ilios, but then the Justice won 2-1 on Midtown, 2-1 on Circuit Royal and 1-0 on New Queen Street.

Qualifying for the Kickoff Clash continues through May 29, with double-elimination bracket play to follow from June 2-5.

Four games are scheduled for Sunday:

–London Spitfire at Vancouver Titans

–Paris Eternal at Florida Mayhem

–Washington Justice at Dallas Fuel

–Toronto Defiant at Houston Outlaws

Overwatch League Kickoff Clash standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 2-0, +6, 2

2. Atlanta Reign, 2-0, +5, 2

3. Los Angeles Gladiators, 2-0, +4, 1

4. Houston Outlaws, 1-0, +3, 1

5. Washington Justice, 1-0, +2, 1

6. Boston Uprising, 1-1, -1, 1

7. Vancouver Titans, 0-1, -1, 0

T8. Toronto Defiant, 0-1, -2, 0

T8. Florida Mayhem, 0-1, -2, 0

T10. London Spitfire, 0-1, -3, 0

T10. Paris Eternal, 0-1, -3, 0

T10. Dallas Fuel, 0-1, -3, 0

13. New York Excelsior, 0-2, -5, 0

East

T1. Philadelphia Fusion, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Shanghai Dragons, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Hangzhou Spark, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Seoul Dynasty, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Guangzhou Charge, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Chengdu Hunters, 0-0, 0, 0

–Field Level Media