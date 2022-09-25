Reign, Fuel, Outlaws, Gladiators pick up wins for Countdown Cup

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Reign, Dallas Fuel, Houston Outlaws and Los Angeles Gladiators won matches Sunday to wrap up the first week of West region qualifying for the Overwatch League’s Countdown Cup.

The Reign, Fuel and Gladiators improved to 2-0 with their results while the Outlaws (1-1) notched their first win of this qualifying period.

Atlanta swept the New York Excelsior 3-0, winning 2-0 on Ilios, 3-2 on King’s Row and 3-2 again on Circuit Royal.

Dallas also won in a sweep, beating the Paris Eternal 2-0 on Nepal, 1-0 on Paraiso and 2-1 on Circuit Royal.

Houston got past the San Francisco Shock 3-1. The Outlaws started with a 2-0 win on Busan-UAT before the Shock responded with a 3-2 triumph on King’s Row. After Houston squeaked out a 3-2 win on Route 66, it clinched the match by prevailing 1-0 on New Queen Street.

Los Angeles took down the Vancouver Titans 3-0, blanking them 2-0 on Nepal, 1-0 on Eichenwalde and 3-0 on Dorado.

The six teams in the West Region that finish the regular season with the most league points will qualify for the playoffs, while the top three finishers in the East Region will do the same.

The other berths in each playoff bracket will be determined through the play-ins taking place Oct. 14-15 in the East and Oct. 21-22 in the West as part of the Countdown Cup. Two West playoff bids will be awarded via the Countdown Cup, while one East playoff bid will be at stake.

The double-elimination playoffs begin Oct. 30. The playoff bracket will culminate in the first in-person Grand Finals in three years at the Anaheim (Calif.) Convention Center on Nov. 4. The grand prize is $1 million, while the runner-up team will earn $500,000.

Overwatch League — Countdown Cup standings, with points, match record and map differential

West

T1. *Los Angeles Gladiators, 2 points, 2-0, +5

T1. Boston Uprising, 2 points, 2-0, +5

T1. *Dallas Fuel, 2 points, 2-0, +5

T4. London Spitfire, 2 points, 2-0, +4

T4. Atlanta Reign, 2 points, 2-0, +4

6. Houston Outlaws, 1 point, 1-1, 0

7. Washington Justice, 1 point, 1-1, -1

8. New York Excelsior, 1 point, 1-1, -2

9. Toronto Defiant, 0 points, 0-2, -2

10. *San Francisco Shock, 0 points, 0-2, -3

T11. Paris Eternal, 0 points, 0-2, -5

T11. Vancouver Titans, 0 points, 0-2, -5

T11. Florida Mayhem, 0 points, 0-2, -5

East

1. *Seoul Dynasty, 2 points, 2-0, +6

2. Chengdu Hunters, 2 points, 2-0, +3

3. Philadelphia Fusion, 1 points, 1-1, +1

4. Guangzhou Charge, 1 points, 1-1, 0

5. Los Angeles Valiant, 1 point, 1-1, -2

T6. Hangzhou Spark, 0 points, 0-2, -4

T6. *Shanghai Dragons, 0 points, 0-2, -4

*Clinched postseason playoffs

–Field Level Media