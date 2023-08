Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and visiting Cincinnati Reds was postponed because of rain and storms.

The teams will play a split doubleheader Sunday.

It was the first postponement in Pittsburgh this season.

There was no immediate word on pitching matchups for either game Sunday.

Cincinnati left-hander Brandon Williamson and Pittsburgh right-hander Andre Jackson had been scheduled to start Saturday’s game, with the Pirates going with a bullpen game.

