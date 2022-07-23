Cincinnati Reds place catcher Tyler Stephenson on 10-day IL

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Reds placed Tyler Stephenson on the 10-day injured list Saturday and recalled fellow catcher Mark Kolozsvary from Triple-A Louisville.

Stephenson sustained a broken right clavicle following a foul ball off the bat of Paul Goldschmidt during Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Stephenson stayed in the game, but he fielded Goldschmidt’s dribbler moments later and failed to throw the ball to first base as he crumpled to the ground.

Stephenson, 25, already has spent two stints on the injured list with a concussion and a fractured right thumb.

He is batting a team-best .319 with six home runs and 35 RBIs over 50 games this season.

Stephenson is hitting .296 with 18 homers and 86 RBIs in 190 career games with the Reds.

Kolozsvary, 26, is 1-for-11 with an RBI in seven games this season with Cincinnati.

