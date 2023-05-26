Reds place 1B/OF Wil Myers on 10-day IL

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds placed first baseman/outfielder Wil Myers on the 10-day injured list with a kidney stone.

Also Friday, the team recalled outfielder Will Benson from Triple-A Louisville, activated right-hander Fernando Cruz from the 15-day injured list, and optioned right-hander Alan Busenitz to Louisville.

Myers’ IL move is retroactive to Wednesday. The 32-year-old is batting .189 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 37 games during his first season with the Reds.

The 2013 American League Rookie of the Year and 2016 National League All-Star is a career .252 hitter with 156 home runs and 533 RBIs for the Tampa Bay Rays (2013-14), San Diego Padres (2015-22) and Reds.

Benson, 24, had one hit in 25 at-bats over 10 games for the Reds earlier this season and is a .138 hitter over 38 career games with the Cleveland Guardians and Reds the past two seasons.

Cruz, 33, was 1-0 with a 6.59 ERA for the Reds in 10 relief appearances earlier this season and 1-1 with a 3.81 ERA in 24 appearances (two starts) for Cincinnati the past two seasons.

Busenitz, 32, had a 4.50 ERA in four relief appearances for the Reds. He is 5-2 with a 4.57 ERA in 55 career relief outings for the Minnesota Twins (2017-18) and Reds.

