Published July 25, 2022

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mark Pysyk out 4-6 months after Achilles surgery

Mar 13, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mark Pysyk (13) skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period in the 2022 Heritage Classic ice hockey game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mark Pysyk is recovering from surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon.

The veteran’s recovery time is expected to be four to six months, the team announced Monday.

Pysyk, 30, signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Red Wings on July 14.

He registered 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 68 games during his return to the Buffalo Sabres last season.

Pysyk has 104 points (28 goals, 76 assists) in 521 games over 10 seasons with the Sabres (2012-16, 2021-22), Florida Panthers (2016-20) and Dallas Stars (2020-21).

–Field Level Media

