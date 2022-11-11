Chicago Red Stars re-sign forward Yuki Nagasato

Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Red Stars re-signed forward Yuki Nagasato to a one-year contract with a one-year option on Friday.

Nagasato played with the Red Stars from 2017-20 and competed with Racing Louisville in 2021 before returning to Chicago in 2022.

“Yuki Nagasato is an experienced player in this league and she exudes professionalism in every aspect of the game, on and off the field,” associate general manager Michelle Lomnicki said. “She is an essential part of this team and we are excited to bring her back to Chicago.”

The 35-year-old Nagasato appeared in 21 games (20 starts) in 2022 and posted three goals and three assists. In her National Women’s Soccer League career, Nagasato has appeared in 94 regular-season matches, recording 18 goals and 22 assists.

A native of Japan, Nagasato previously played professionally in Germany and England. She was a longtime member of Japan’s national team and was part of the Women’s World Cup-winning team in 2011.

–Field Level Media