Boston Red Sox star third baseman Rafael Devers (hamstring) placed on IL

Boston Red Sox All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers was placed on the 10-day injury list on Saturday due to right hamstring inflammation.

Devers was injured during Friday’s 28-5 shellacking at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays. Boston was trailing by 22 runs in the fifth inning when Devers felt a pull in the hamstring while batting.

“Well, he says he felt it in the swing,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters prior to Saturday’s game. “If you see him running the bases on the double (in the first inning), he didn’t look too good running to first. On the swing (in the fifth), he grabbed it.”

Devers, 25, is batting .324 with 22 homers and 55 RBIs in 87 games. He made the American League All-Star team for the second time.

The Red Sox also recalled Jaylin Davis from Triple-A Worcester and moved fellow outfielder Enrique Hernandez (hip) to the 60-day IL.

Davis went 2-for-4 in two games with Boston earlier this season. Overall, the 28-year-old has appeared in 28 big league games — the other 26 with the San Francisco Giants — and is batting .179 with two homers and four RBIs.

Hernandez, 30, batted .209 with four homers and 24 RBIs in 51 games prior to going on the IL on June 8.

–Field Level Media