Boston Red Sox pitcher Michael Wacha (ribs) lands on 15-day IL

The Boston Red Sox placed right-hander Michael Wacha on the 15-day injured list with left intercostal irritation.

He was scratched from Sunday’s start against the Chicago White Sox after experiencing soreness in his side. His injury designation is retroactive to Thursday.

Right-hander Tanner Houck started in place of Wacha for the series finale at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox also recalled right-hander Tyler Danish from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding transaction.

Wacha, 30, has been Boston’s best starter so far this season. He is 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA through five starts.

Danish, 27, appeared in four games for the Red Sox last month and posted a 3.86 ERA in 4 2/3 innings.

–Field Level Media