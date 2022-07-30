Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story has hairline fracture in wrist

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story was diagnosed Saturday with a hairline fracture in his right wrist and the club plans to reassess the injury in 10-14 days.

Story, 29, was hit by a pitch from the Tampa Bay Rays’ Corey Kluber on July 12, although initial X-rays were negative. A visit to a hand specialist led to the discovery of the hairline fracture.

After signing a six-year, $140 million deal with the Red Sox this past offseason, Story has career lows with a .221 batting average and a .713 OPS. He has 15 home runs and 58 RBIs in 81 games for Boston.

A two-time All-Star in six seasons with the Colorado Rockies, Story is a career .267 hitter with an .848 OPS and has 173 home runs with 508 RBIs in 826 games.

–Field Level Media