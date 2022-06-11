fbpx
Published June 11, 2022

Red Bulls sign D Juan Castillo to short-term loan

May 18, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; A fan holds a Red Bulls scarf before the game between the New York Red Bulls and the Chicago Fire at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Red Bulls signed defender Juan Castillo to a short-term loan ahead of Saturday’s match at Charlotte FC.

Castillo, 19, is in his second year with New York Red Bulls II and has worn the captain’s armband for the club multiple times this season.

The Colombia native has made 42 career USL Championship appearances over his two seasons and has tallied three assists.

The Red Bulls (6-3-5, 23 points) are 5-1-1 on the road this season entering Saturday’s contest in Charlotte, N.C.

–Field Level Media

