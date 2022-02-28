Red Bulls acquire Watford striker Ashley Fletcher

Mar 16, 2019; Harrison, NJ, USA; New York Red Bulls fans unveil a banner that reads “Unfinished Business” before the game against the San Jose Earthquakes at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Red Bulls acquired striker Ashley Fletcher on a six-month loan from Premier League side Watford.

The deal announced Monday includes an option to buy. Fletcher, 26, will occupy an international roster slot.

“We are happy to add Ashley to our team,” NYRB sporting director Denis Hamlett said. “His experience in both the English Premier League and English Championship will prove to be valuable among our young group of players.”

Fletcher has tallied 42 goals and 20 assists in 177 matches played since signing his first pro contract at age 20. He had two goals and one assist in six matches with Watford.

“It is good to see Ashley join our squad this season,” Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber said. “His general movement off the ball suggests he has a good level of game understanding, which is shown by recognizing and exploiting space with precise timing. He will hopefully prove to be a good piece in the attacking zone.”

Fletcher has spent his entire pro career in England, playing for Barnsley, West Ham United, Middlesbrough and Sunderland in addition to Watford.

–Field Level Media