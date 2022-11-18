Record-breaking LPGA purses to top $100M in 2023

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule released Friday includes a record-breaking $101.4 million in total purses.

The 33-event schedule begins with the Jan. 19-22 Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Fla., and concludes with the Nov. 16-19 CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla.

Tournaments will be played in 11 states and across 12 countries and regions.

“Because of our athletes, partners, volunteers and incredible fans, 2023 will be a banner year for the LPGA Tour,” LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said in a news release. “The schedule features new events, elevated purses, unique formats and world-class golf courses.”

The largest purses up for grabs include the $10 million U.S. Women’s Open from July 6-9 at Pebble Beach, Calif., and the $9 million KPMG Women’s PGA Championship from June 22-25 at Springfield, N.J.

