Recently cut punter Brett Kern is not interested in Bills

Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brett Kern apparently is no longer in the mix to become the new punter of the Buffalo Bills.

The three-time Pro Bowler was released by the Tennessee Titans earlier this week. The Bills happen to have an opening after releasing rookie Matt Araiza, who was accused of being part of a gang rape during his college career at San Diego State.

Kern, 36, seemed to be a fit due to the fact that he grew up just outside Buffalo, but his father told a Niagara County radio station on Wednesday that isn’t the case.

Cal Kern told the station that his son will not be signing with the Bills and was encouraged by the Titans to remain ready in case rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse doesn’t pan out. Stonehouse, an undrafted free agent, beat out Kern for the job in the preseason by averaging 50.2 yards per punt to Kern’s 49.6.

Last season, Kern averaged 44.8 yards per boot for the Titans. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Overall, Kern has a 45.9 career average over 14 seasons. He spent 22 games with the Denver Broncos (2008-09) before being released. He was signed by Tennessee and has played in 197 regular-season games for the Titans.

–Field Level Media