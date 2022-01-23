fbpx
Published January 23, 2022

RB Darrel Williams, CB Rashad Fenton inactive for Chiefs vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) carries the ball in the third quarter during a Week 17 NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 34-31. With the win the, the Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC North division and advance to the NFL playoffs.Kansas City Chiefs At Cincinnati Bengals Jan 2
Running back Darrel Williams and cornerback Rashad Fenton are among the Kansas City Chiefs’ inactives for Sunday night’s home playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) was active for Kansas City after missing the final two games of the regular season and last week’s wild-card victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Williams (toe) missed two practices this week before being a limited participant on Friday. Williams ran for a team-high 558 yards with six touchdowns while playing in all 17 regular-season games.

Edwards-Helaire played in just 10 games but rushed for 517 yards and four touchdowns.

Fenton (back) didn’t practice all week. Fenton had 49 tackles in 14 regular-season contests.

Backup running back Matt Breida is one of Buffalo’s inactives. He had 125 yards on 26 regular-season carries.

