Rays’ Yandy Diaz day-to-day due to testicular contusion

Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay All-Star Yandy Diaz exited the Rays’ Tuesday game due to a testicular contusion after fouling a ball off his groin.

Manager Kevin Cash said postgame that Diaz is day-to-day.

In the top of the fifth inning during Tampa Bay’ 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis, Diaz got hurt but stayed in to complete his at-bat, grounding out to right-hander Joe Ryan.

Between innings, Curtis Mead replaced Diaz in the lineup, taking over at third base, with Isaac Paredes moving across the diamond to first base.

Diaz ended the night 0-for-2 with a walk, cooling off after he went 8-for-12 with two homers, four RBIs and four runs in the previous three games. For the season, he is batting .323 (second in the American League) with a .403 on-base percentage (fifth in the AL) and a .510 slugging percentage (12th in the AL).

–Field Level Media