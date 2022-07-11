Rays shortstop Wander Franco out 5-8 weeks for hand surgery

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco will have surgery Tuesday to repair the fractured hamate bone in his right hand.

He was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday and will be sidelined for five to eight weeks.

The injury occurred in the first inning of Saturday’s 5-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds when Franco fouled off a 101-mph pitch by right-hander Hunter Greene.

Franco, 21, is batting .260 with five home runs and 23 RBIs in 58 games this season.

He finished third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting last season after batting .288 with 30 extra-base hits and 39 RBIs in 70 games.

–Field Level Media